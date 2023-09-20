Ganesh Chaturthi At The Ambanis': Shah Rukh Khan's Family Group Included Mom-In-Law Savita Chhibber

Shah Rukh Khan pictured with family.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of Jawan, attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, on Tuesday night, at the Ambanis residence, Antilia. SRK made a grand entry with mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, wife Gauri Khan and children — Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan, dressed in a wine-coloured kurta and Pathani salwar, is seen posing for the camera with Gauri, Suhana, AbRam and Savita Chhibber. While Gauri and Suhana opted for ivory-coloured ensembles, Gauri's mother wore a white suit with a powder pink dupatta. Little AbRam's sky-blue kurta set looked perfect. FYI: Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan was MIA.

Shah Rukh Khan also celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with family at home. Sharing an image of the deity on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!” Check it out here:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has, so far, collected over ₹ 883.68 crore (worldwide). In India, the film entered the 500 crore club on day 13 of its release, Sacnilk reported. The Atlee directorial also became the “fourth highest-grossing Hindi film in India” after Baahubali 2, Gadar 2 and Pathaan. On Tuesday, September 19, it crossed the lifetime business of KGF 2 (Hindi).

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next project, Dunki. The film marks the first collaboration between Rajkumar Hirani and SRK. Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu.

At the success event of Jawan, Shah Rukh confirmed that Dunki will release on Christmas. The actor said, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritise national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."