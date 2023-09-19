Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan's Wish For His Fans - 'Lots Of Modak To Eat'

Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Shah Rukh Khan never misses any Indian festival. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Shah Rukh Khan wished his fans and followers on his Instagram feed. The actor, who is currently basking in the bumper success of Jawan, shared an image of Ganesh idol and wrote, "Welcome home Ganpati BappaJi. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!" Fans also commented on his post and sent him good wishes.

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed about his "national integration scheme" at the Jawan press meet. Shah Rukh Khan said at the event, "I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard."

Celebrities across Bollywood are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with zest and vigour. Celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Arpita Khan Sharma, Manish Malhotra hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home. Meanwhile, Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"