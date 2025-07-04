When Rekha Revealed The Greatest Compliment She Received From Amitabh Bachchan: "He Gave Me The Opportunity To..."

Headlines on film portals once buzzed with reports of Rekha's rumoured association with Amitabh Bachchan. In an old Rediff interview that has resurfaced, Rekha had revealed the best compliment she believes she ever received from Amitabh Bachchan.

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan are most fondly remembered for their performances and chemistry in Silsila. Some of their other hits include Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Do Anjaane and Ram Balram.

What's Happening

In an old interview that has caught the Internet's attention again, Rekha once revealed the impact of working with a co-star like Amitabh Bachchan for many years. She had also spoken about the most memorable compliment that the Don actor had ever given her.

She told Rediff, "I think the only compliment he has knowingly or unknowingly paid me was that he gave me an opportunity to work with a great co-star like him. That is the biggest compliment I have ever received."

Furthermore, she added, "Look, when we started working together, we were at a very impressionable stage. Each one left his or her impression on the other. If you saw a crowd in those days from a top angle, you just saw a whole sea of heads with the Amitabh hairstyle."

She also said that she does not deny that Amitabh Bachchan's unique style was sometimes seen in her performances.

The Love Story That Never Took Off

Amitabh Bachchan married fellow actor and his co-star of several films, Jaya Bachchan, in 1973. In the 80s, when rumours of Rekha's association with Amitabh Bachchan were all over glossy magazines, director Yash Chopra gave an interview to BBC Asia's Sonia Deol about Silsila.

Yash Chopra said, "I was always on tenterhooks and scared because it was real life coming into reel life. Jaya is his wife, and Rekha is his girlfriend; the same story is going on. Anything could have happened because they are working together."

Silsila, a Yash Chopra film about an extramarital affair, did not find many takers in 1980s India. The film was declared a commercial flop.

However, decades later, Silsila has gained a cult status; a legend that has endured, largely because of the trio at the centre: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha.

In A Nutshell

In an old interview, the Umrao Jaan actress spoke about the one compliment from her co-star Amitabh Bachchan that she cherishes the most. She also opened up about traces of Amitabh Bachchan's style that influenced her performances.