When Aryan-Suhana Told Shah Rukh Khan That AbRam Hasn't 'Felt' His Stardom 'In The Air'

Shah Rukh Khan with family. (Courtesy: GauriKhan)

Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang. After a gap of three years, the actor delivered back-to-back two blockbusters (Pathaan, Jawan) which are breaking records at the box office. At the Jawan press meet in Mumbai on Friday, Shah Rukh Khan shared how Aryan and Suhana motivated him to do a blockbuster movie for AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan said at the press conference, "Haven't worked for many years. Generally I take things positively. I was nervous. Getting back to the sets after three years was different. My elder son Aryan told me that 'we know when we were growing up what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits.' My daughter said, 'I know it but this little one knows you are a star but he has never seen or felt it in the air. So for the next five films, work very hard. Make him feel it in the air. He'll love you, respect you."

Shah Rukh Khan continued, "I don't want to show off. I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it has to be Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan press meet was no less than a festival. The actor matched steps with Deepika Padukone to Chaleya when composer Anirudh sang it on stage. The actor made goofy poses at the photo-op session with the cast of the movie. He was joined by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee on stage. Nayanthara gave the event a miss due to her mother's birthday. She sent virual messages to the cast and crew.

Meanwhile, Jawan crossed ₹ 400 crores at the domestic box office. Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"