Jawan Box Office Collection Day 12: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crore

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is gearing up to enter the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film has managed to collect ₹ 493.63 crore within 12 days of its release, Sacnilk reported. Jawan, on the second Monday, September 18, minted ₹ 16 crore (approximately) at the box office. Over the second weekend, the SRK film did a total business of ₹ 87.75 crore, out of which ₹ 82.46 crore came from the Hindi belt alone. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called Jawan a “box office dinosaur.” According to the film critic, Jawan “crushes every record that stands tall in record books.”

Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan is a Box Office Dinosaur, crushes every record that stands tall in record books… Overtakes Pathaan Weekend 2 business by leaps and bounds Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 crore; Jawan: ₹ 82.46 crore]… Not merely a record-breaker but also a record-maker. [Week 2] Friday 18.10 crore, Saturday 30.10 crore, Sunday 34.26 crore. Total: ₹ 430.44 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

#Jawan is a #BO DINOSAUR, crushes every record that stands tall in record books… Overtakes #Pathaan *Weekend 2* biz by leaps and bounds [#Pathaan: ₹ 63.50 cr; #Jawan: ₹ 82.46 cr]… Not merely a RECORD-BREAKER, but also a RECORD-MAKER… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun… pic.twitter.com/FrLotCa5kn — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2023

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Jawan are also setting new benchmarks. It became the first Hindi film to hit a half-century in dubbed versions, according to Taran Adarsh. Take a look:

#Jawan [#Tamil + #Telugu; Week 2] Fri 1 cr, Sat 2.20 cr, Sun 3 cr. Total: ₹ 49.55 cr… FIRST HINDI FILM to hit HALF-CENTURY in dubbed versions… That's a NEW BENCHMARK. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2023

It is safe to say that the Jawan fever and Shah Rukh Khan's charm have taken over the world. The film has crossed the ₹ 800 crore mark at the global box office.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Atlee revealed that he never had “a second thought” about who will be playing the lead because “Jawan is only made for [Shah Rukh] Khan sir.” The filmmaker also mentioned that from day 1 of the shooting, the only person he interacted with was Thalapathy Vijay, who was “very advisory and always a backbone” to him during this journey of filming Jawan.

Atlee said, “Jawan is only made for [Shah Rukh] Khan Sir. I didn't have a second thought about who is going to do it. But from day 1, the script, the scenes, what I do, how it went; the only person I interacted with was Vijay sir. He is like a brother to me. And we are very serious about what we do in life. So he used to share about his films. I shared what I was doing and all.”

“So he was very advisory and always a backbone to me. We shared a lot of stuff on Jawan, what is happening on Jawan; but it is purely made for Shah Rukh,” he added.

Atlee and Thalapathy Vijay have collaborated in a series of blockbuster films like Theri, Mershel and Bigil.