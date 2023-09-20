Jawan Box Office Collection Day 13: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Joins The 500 Crore Club

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is showing no signs of slowing down. Within 13 days of its release, the film entered the 500 crore club, Sacnilk reported. On September 19, Jawan collected ₹ 14 crore at the Indian box office, which took its total collection to ₹ 507.88 crore. The Atlee directorial also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Deepika Padukone (special appearance) among others. Jawan, on Tuesday, also became the “fourth highest grossing Hindi film in India” after Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, and Pathaan, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said. It crossed the lifetime business of KGF 2 (Hindi).

"(Jawan) Crosses KGF 2, next Baahubali 2... Jawan crosses lifetime biz of #KGF2 #Hindi... Now fourth highest grossing #Hindi film in #India, after #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2 and #Pathaan... Also, the hold on [second] Monday is simply superb... #Jawan [Week 2] Friday 18.10 crore, Saturday 30.10 crore, Sunday 34.26 crore, Monday 14.25 cr. Total: ₹ 444.69 crore. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

According to Taran Adarsh, SRK's Jawan (Hindi) also became the fastest film to cross the ₹ 450-crore mark. The film achieved the feat on the 13th day of its release. It is followed by Gadar 2, which earned ₹ 450 crore in 17 days, and SRK's Pathaan, which crossed the mark in 18 days.

At the global box office, Jawan has been “truly explosive.” As per Red Chillies Entertainment, SRK-Gauri Khan's production house which backed Jawan, the film has (so far) collected over ₹ 883.68 crore.

Meanwhile, the Jawan team celebrated the success of their film at a press meet. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone among others. Several photographs and videos from the day have gone viral on social media. However, a picture of SRK posing with this entire star cast received special attention. On Shah Rukh Khan's humble gesture, Atlee said, "(Sometimes), we had to tell him that he is the Shah Rukh Khan. He is a very basic human being with a basic heart. (At the event) When I sat down he told me to come and stand with him but there were a lot of people on stage and we had to accommodate all…then he came and lay down on the floor. He is always the same. He can never be changed. I love him.”