Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

16 Border Security Force Jawans To Receive Gallantry Medals For Op Sindoor

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
16 Border Security Force Jawans To Receive Gallantry Medals For Op Sindoor
The medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, 2 assistant commandants, and 1 inspector. (File)
  • Sixteen BSF personnel received gallantry medals for bravery during Operation Sindoor
  • The medals highlight the nation's trust in the BSF as India's first line of defence
  • Recipients include a deputy commandant, two assistant commandants, and an inspector
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Sixteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been awarded gallantry medals for displaying "conspicuous bravery" and "unmatched valour" during Operation Sindoor.

The paramilitary force is tasked with guarding the India-Pakistan border along the western flank of the country.

"This Independence Day, 16 Brave Seema Praharis (border guards) are being awarded Gallantry Medals for their conspicuous bravery & unmatched valour, for being resolute & steadfast during the Ops Sindoor.

"The medals are a testament to the Nation's faith & trust reposed in the India's First Line of Defence: The Border Security Force," the BSF said in a social media post.

Among the medal winners are a deputy commandant rank officer, two assistant commandants, and an inspector.

Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terrorist and military facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir from May 7 to 10 in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Border Security Force Jawans Get Gallantry Awards, BSF Jawans To Get Gallantry Awards, 16 BSF Seema Prahari Jawans To Receive Service Medals For Op Sindoor
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com