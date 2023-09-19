Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kiara-Sidharth, Janhvi-Khushi And Others Celebrate At Manish Malhotra's House

Janhvi-Khushi, Kiara-Sidharth visit Manish Malhotra's house

It was a star-studded afternoon at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's house on Tuesday as Bollywood stars assembled under one roof to seek the blessings of Ganpati on day one of Ganesh Chaturthi. One of Bollywood's most endearing couples Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were pictured as they arrived at Manish Malhotra's house to take part in the celebrations. Stars kid Janhvi Kapoor visited Manish Malhotra's house wearing a gorgeous yellow saree along with her younger sibling Khushi, who looked just as stunning in a pastel kurta. Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora also paid a visit and were pictured as they left the event. Malaika was spotted in an orange dress while Amrita kept it simple in a yellow kurta. Manish Malhotra's dear friend and director Karan Johar also showed up at the gathering in a bright red kurta. Sara Ali Khan greeted the paparazzi with folded hands before entering the premises.

The host Manish Malhotra was regular at treating his fans to inside pictures from the celebrations at his home. He also didn't lose any opportunity to pose with his celeb guests.

A peek into some of those pictures:

From Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Pooja Hegde to OG Bollywood heroines Urmila Matondkar and Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra kept his fans hooked to his Instagram feed by treating them to some lovely inside pictures.

A look at some more pictures from the afternoon:

Many celebrities also visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek Ganpanti's blessings. Those included Kartik Aaryan, Fukrey cast - Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat and others.

See pics below:

Some others posted pictures on Instagram, wishing their social media family on the festival.

Take a look at Janhvi and Sara's post:

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.