Abhishek Bachchan Says, 'Aishwarya Does The Heavy-Lifting At Home'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is to turn 13 this year. Being a parent of a teenager in today's time is not an easy task as the kids of this generation are technically advanced and well-informed. Asked to share parenting tips by The Hindustan Times, Abhishek Bachchan said a parent should always respect the dignity of a child. Abhishek told the publication, "The only parenting tip I can give anybody is never compromise on your child's dignity. Sometimes, we feel like reprimanding them because that is how we were brought up. That is how we were reprimanded and disciplined as children, but this generation is far more sensitive. Maybe because they have not seen the upheavals our parents or grandparents saw...If you compromise their dignity while reprimanding, they are just going to switch off to you."

During the course of the interview, Abhishek also revealed he doesn't do the "heavy lifting" at home and his wife "takes care of all". Abhishek said, "I have to put a caveat here - I do not do the heavy lifting at home. That is entirely done by my wife. She allows me to go and do my work. The point is, do not try and deal with it. I do not think the new generation has a sense of hierarchy. That was something we were brought up with. They are inquisitive... they are like 'Why? Why should I just listen to you because you are my mother?' They are far more informed, they are born into this era of information and technology. (So my advice is just) answer their questions."

On Ghoomer release day, Aishwarya shared a reel featuring snapshots from the movie and she dropped a string of emojis in the caption. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Take a look at the post here:

A day before the film's release, the makers held a screening of the film which was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Some inside images from the screening night surfaced online which show Aishwarya Ria Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya, posing with the Ghoomer cast Abhishek and Saiyami along with their director R Balki.

In the picture shared by a fan page, we can see the mother-daughter duo twinning in black sweatshirts, which have the name of the film Ghoomer written in yellow on them. Abhishek Bachchan can also be seen wearing the same sweatshirt.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi. Abhishek Bachchan received huge praises for the movie.