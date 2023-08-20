Inside Ghoomer Screening With Abhishek Bachchan, His Wife Aishwarya And Daughter Aaradhya

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: BachchanJrFC )

Abhishek Bachchan's sports drama Ghoomer was released in theatres on Friday. Ever since then, the actor and the entire cast of the film have been receiving positive reviews for their stellar performances. A day before the film's release, the makers held a screening of the film which was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Now, some inside images from the screening night have surfaced online which show Aishwarya Ria Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya, posing with the Ghoomer cast Abhishek and Saiyami along with their director R Balki.

In the picture shared by a fan page, we can see the mother-daughter duo twinning in black sweatshirts, which have the name of the film Ghoomer written in yellow on them. Abhishek Bachchan can also be seen wearing the same sweatshirt.

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan visited a Mumbai theatre to surprise fans during the intermission. The actor shared a video which captured the audience's reaction when he walked into the theatre. In the clip, Abhishek is heard saying: “Theek hai picture abhi tak. (so far, is the film good?)” In other snippets, the actor is seen cutting a cake with children, giving autographs, clicking pictures and interacting with fans. The video also features the first reactions of fans who gave Ghoomer a 10/10. One of the fans said, “What an amazing movie… Abhishek Bachchan hits the ball out of the park.” Another said, “Abhishek Bachchan's performance is tremendous. It's an amazing motivational movie, which everyone has to see.”

Tweeting the video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

In his detailed review of Ghoomer, Harsha Bhogle lauded Abhishek Bachchan for his "outstanding performance." Bhogle said, "Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach. I love the way Abhishek marred the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the character that Abhishek plays, but I'll leave it for you to decide. But needless to say, he is outstanding, especially in the first half.”

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi.