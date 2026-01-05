Viral Video: Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya And Aaradhya Are Back In Mumbai After New York Vacation, Greet Paps

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport on Monday. The family returned to the city after ringing in the New Year in NYC.

Twinning in sleek black looks, Abhishek led the way while Aishwarya and Aaradhya followed closely behind. The videos and pictures from the airport showed the trio kicking off the year in high spirits. Abhishek was seen cracking jokes and laughing with Aishwarya and Aaradhya as they made their way out of the airport.

The Dhoom actor and Aaradhya also greeted fans with namaste. The family's vacation appeared to have been a restful and rejuvenating experience, and they seemed to be savouring the happy memories as they touched down back home.

Over the weekend, the Bachchan family celebrated New Year's in New York City. Several videos from their outing and fan interactions went viral on social media.

In the clips, Aishwarya was seen warmly interacting with her fans, taking photos and selfies and even sending personalised New Year greetings. Meanwhile, Abhishek was also spotted posing for selfies with fans. Read the full story here.

The sightings come amid ongoing rumours about the couple's marital life. Several reports suggested that they were going through a challenging time. However, in an interview with Peeping Moon, Abhishek firmly dismissed the rumours.

The actor said, "If you're a public figure, people are going to speculate about every little thing. Whatever rubbish has been written is absolutely false. None of it is based on fact; it's just wrong and intentionally hurtful."

He added, "Before we got married, they were guessing our wedding dates. After we got married, they started deciding when we're separating. It's all nonsense. She knows my truth, I know hers. We return to a loving, grounded family - and that is what truly matters."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007. The couple welcomed their only child and daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.