To 'Junior' Agastya Nanda, A Shout Out From Sister Navya Naveli

Navya shared this image of Agastya. (Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Attention folks. Navya Naveli Nanda just dropped a special post for little brother Agastya Nanda. The young entrepreneur shared two photographs of her “junior” on Instagram. In the sun-kissed pictures, Agastya looks dapper. He is seen wearing a brown T-shirt and a pair of off-white pants. In the caption, Navya wrote, “Junior” and added a camera emoji. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She simply left a red heart emoji in the comments. ICYM: Agastya Nanda will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emoticons and a heart-eye emoji.

Agastya Nanda's The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja also reacted to Navya Naveli Nanda's post with heart-eye and star emojis. Photographer Rohan Shrestha, who has clicked Agastya's pics, left white hearts in the comments.

We also noticed that Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has also liked the post. For the unversed, Agastya Nanda is rumoured to be dating SRK's daughter Suhana Khan, who is also making her debut with The Archies.

Now, check out Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram post here:

Let's admit that Navya Naveli Nanda is Agastya's biggest cheerleader. Recently, a billboard of team Archies was put up on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. It came with a countdown timer that tracks the number of days left for the film's release on Netflix. Sharing a picture, Navya wrote, "That's my baby brother up there! The Archies on Netflix coming to you on 7th December! #100DaysToGo."

Obviously, Suhana Khan reacted to the post. She dropped three hearts.

Agastya Nanda plays “heartthrob” Archie Andrews in The Archies. Introducing his character, Netflix wrote, “Meet Archie Andrews, the heartthrob of Riverdale who isn't sure where his heart belongs. Guess we'll find out on The Archies coming soon only on Netflix.”

The Archies also marks the debut of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The Netflix film also stars Made In Heaven 2 fame Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Tara Sharma.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie Comics will be released on December 7. It has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan.