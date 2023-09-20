Navya Naveli Nanda's Ganesh Utsav Saree Gets Big Love From Suhana Khan, Kunal Kapoor

Navya shared the image. Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Another day, another gorgeous picture from Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, never fails to impress the Internet with her stunning pictures. After attending the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Navya treated her Instafam to some special pictures from last night. For the occasion, Navya chose an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla saree. She opted for minimal jewellery and let her beauty do the talking. Navya tagged the designers and photographer in her caption and shared a few emojis. As soon as Navya shared her pictures, comments started pouring in from her acquaintances as well as the Internet.

Starting with her bestie Suhana Khan. She wrote, "speechless" and dropped a few love emojis. Kunal Kapoor, who is Navya's aunt Naina Bachchan's husband, dropped heart emojis on her picture. Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped heart emojis. Apart from them, the designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dropped heart emojis on Navya's picture.

Take a look at Navya's picture here:

Navya loves to post her candid as well as dressed-up pictures. A few days back, she shared some pictures, taken in gray scale. The postcard-worthy frame features Navya wearing a tube dress. Needless to say, she is looking gorgeous (as always). For the caption, the young entrepreneur has picked a series of emojis including a black heart, a camera, and a panda face. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She said, "Hi cutie." Navya's BFF Suhana Khan wrote, "OMG so pretty [heart eye emojis].

Take a look at Navya's picture here:

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. Navya Naveli Nanda never wanted to pursue acting. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter said, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join films and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do." However, Navya appears to be the biggest cheerleader of her younger brother Agastya Nanda, who will make his debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.