Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Know Date, Puja Timings, Rituals And Fasting Rules

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. This year, the celebration will take place over ten days, starting on August 26 and ending on September 06. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes, offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river or sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Auspicious timings

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 26 August 2025, 1:54 PM

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 27 August 2025, 3:44 PM

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 27 August 2025, from 11:12 AM to 01:44 PM

Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi) - Saturday, 6 September 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Rituals

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli designs and bring clay idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. They wake up early, take a bath, wear clean clothes, observe fasting and perform daily puja rituals. People also celebrate the festival by singing and playing religious hymns, dancing to drum beats, and preparing a delicious meal.

On the 10th day of the festival, the idol is immersed in a water body, symbolising the ritual of Ganesh Visarjan. This day, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, marks the farewell to Lord Ganesh.

As the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude, devotees prepare to bid farewell to their beloved Ganpati Bappa, hoping for his earlier return next year. Traditional sweets like modak and motichoor laddus are prepared and shared as prasad.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Fasting guidelines

Decide the duration of your fast based on personal preference and health. You can fast for the entire day or limit it to certain hours or meals.

During the fast, both physical and mental purity should be maintained. Refrain from negative thoughts and gossip. Engage in spiritual practices like prayer and mantra chanting.

Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi fasting.

Many devotees even avoid onion and garlic in their meals during the fast.

Fasting meals should be prepared with minimal spices and oil.

Common salt is usually avoided during fasting. Rock salt (sendha namak) is used instead, as it is considered pure for fasting purposes.

If observing a nirjal fast, make sure to hydrate before and after the fasting period by drinking plenty of water.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, and other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.