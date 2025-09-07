Amid Dating Rumours, Kartik Aaryan And Sreeleela Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi Together. See Pics

Kartik Aaryan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family at his Mumbai residence, and the festivities had a special guest. Rumours have been swirling that Kartik and his co-star Sreeleela are secretly dating, and their presence together at the celebration only added fuel to the speculation.

What's Happening

Pictures from the festivities show Kartik and Sreeleela posing for photos with their families. Sreeleela was accompanied by her mother, and the duo's colour-coordinated outfits did not go unnoticed by fans. Their chemistry in the photos has been widely discussed online, and reports suggest that Sreeleela has been an integral part of celebrations hosted by the Tiwari family.

Earlier this year, Sreeleela was also part of a celebration hosted by Kartik for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, who recently reached a milestone in her medical career.

A viral video from that party showed Sreeleela performing the hook step from the Pushpa 2 song Kissik, while Kartik captured the moments on his phone.

Background

Although neither Kartik nor Sreeleela have publicly confirmed their relationship, Kartik's mother, Mala Tiwari, dropped a hint earlier this year. During the IIFA Awards 2025, when asked about her future daughter-in-law's expectations, she said, "The family's demand is a very good doctor." Fans speculated this could be a subtle nod towards Sreeleela, who also studied to become a doctor.

Adding to the buzz, Kartik and Sreeleela are set to appear together in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled film, announced in February. With their on-screen collaboration and off-screen appearances, fans are eagerly watching their interactions, making every outing and celebration an opportunity to speculate about the rumored romance.

