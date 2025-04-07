Internet Is Outraged After A Fan Pulls Sreeleela Into The Crowd While Unaware Kartik Aaryan Walks Ahead

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are currently working together on Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial, which is being shot across picturesque locations in Gangtok and Darjeeling.

A recent video from the film's Darjeeling schedule has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the clip, the duo is seen making their way through a packed crowd when Sreeleela is suddenly pulled into the crowd, while Kartik continues walking, seemingly unaware of the situation behind him.

As seen in the video, Kartik and Sreeleela were navigating a dense crowd when a man grabbed the actress unexpectedly. Kartik, initially walking ahead, eventually turned to notice Sreeleela's absence. The actress appeared visibly unsettled and was seen shielding herself with her arm.

The clip left social media divided. While many users slammed the incident, calling for stricter security, others speculated that it could be a scene from the film.

Reacting to the viral moment, an Instagram user wrote, "Punish those who pulled Sreeleela." Another commented, "This is pathetic behaviour by the crowd, poor Sreeleela is completely in shock here, hope people learn to behave in the future." A comment read, "Is bheed me Kartik Aaryan ko khud suraksha ki jarurat hai (Even Kartik Aaryan needs protection in this kind of a crowd)."

Kartik had earlier shared a photo with Sreeleela on March 28 from Siliguri in Darjeeling. The caption read, "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai." The team also paid a visit to Sikkim's Chief Minister on April 2.

While the project remains officially untitled, it was initially speculated to be Aashiqui 3. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is reportedly targeting a Diwali release. Adding to the buzz, rumours about a potential romance brewing between Kartik and Sreeleela have also started circulating.

