Kartik Aaryan's Sister Walks Down The Aisle To Her Brother's Hit Song <i>Tera Yaar Hoon Main</i>. Watch

Kartik Aaryan's sister Dr Kritika Tiwari married Tejashwi Kumar Singh on December 4. The wedding took place at the Taj Usha Kiran Palace in Gwalior, a 144-year-old palace built in 1880 by Maharaja Jayaji Rao Scindia. Kartik Aaryan seemed to enjoy every moment of the celebrations. Pictures and videos from the venue have gone viral on social media.

In a viral video, Kartik's sister Dr Kritika Tiwari, who specialises in hair transplants, is seen walking down the aisle while matching steps to the Tera Yaar Hoon Main from Kartik's film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018).

Kartik, along with his sister, was seen dancing to the song, but as she saw her husband-to-be, she stopped dancing, told Kartik, "Bas" (that's enough), and started walking slowly towards Tejashwi.

Tejashwi Kumar Singh is a pilot by profession.

Several videos from the Sangeet function went viral, showing Kartik dancing to different songs, including phoolo ka taron ka with his sister. Another clip captures him dancing to Lollipop Lagelu.

Kartik also shared some fun-filled clips and pictures from his sister's haldi ceremony.

For her special day, the new bride looked stunning in a pink-and-white lehenga while the groom chose white for the occasion.

Workwise, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic comedy, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, features Ananya Panday as the female lead. Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta are also a part of the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will hit the big screens on December 25.