Paris Fashion Week 2023: All That Glitters Is Actually Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor shared the image. (Courtesy: KhushiKapoor)

Khushi Kapoor is in Paris and is making each day count. She recently attended the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. After swooning us with her chic white dress, on Friday, Khushi shared a new set of pictures. From head to toe in Dior, she looked stunning in the glittery golden ensemble. Khushi is certainly a Gen Z fashion icon. Her photo album, titled “byeee,” had a slew of gorgeous images. Though it is difficult to pick a favourite, the frame where she strikes a pose with the Eiffel Tower in the background has our heart.

Reacting to the post, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, “Gorgeous [red heart].” Khushi Kapoor's friend Tania Shroff dropped a brown heart in the comments. Producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor asked, “Why you so cute?”

Khushi Kapoor attended Dior's Ready To Wear Spring Summer 24 showcase at Paris Fashion Week in a pristine white dress, delicate diamonds for earrings and also carried a petite Dior handbag. In another photo dump from Paris, Khushi Kapoor shared stunning pictures of herself as well as some BTS moments. “In Paris with Dior [white heart]” she captioned the post.

Khushi Kapoor's sister, actress Janhvi Kapoor is her biggest cheerleader. She wrote, “Queen Queen Queen.” Their father Boney Kapoor dropped a crown, smiley and flying kiss emoji in the comment section. Anshula Kapoor also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji. Zoya Akhtar commented: “Hello cutie.” FYI: Khushi Kapoor will be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Khushi Kapoor's The Archies co-star Vedang Raina left two clapping hands emoticons, while Karisma Kapoor dropped a black heart in the comments.

Khushi's BFF Aaliyah Kashyap called her a “princess.” Antara Motiwala, who is married to Khushi's cousin Mohit Marwah, wrote, “major slayy.”

Bhumi Pednekar commented: “You look amazing.” Maheep Kapoor also reacted to Khushi Kapoor's post with fire and red hearts.

Here are some more pictures from Khushi Kapoor's Paris diaries. Her father Boney Kapoor reacted to the post with red hearts. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya left a red heart and a bunch of fire emojis.

Khushi Kapoor is Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter. Khushi will be debuting alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda in The Archies.