Raksha Bandhan 2023: Arjun And Khushi Kapoor's LOL Instagram Exchange And Inside Pics

Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Arjun Kapoor's Raksha Bandhan festivities were all things fun. The actor posted a happy picture with his sisters Khushi, Rhea, Anshula, Shanaya and brother Mohit Marwah. The stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan at Arjun's cousin and film producer Rhea Kapoor's house. Posting a picture with them, he wrote, "The last of the rakhi mohicans. Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed." The "major players" missing in the frame include Janhvi, Sonam, Jahaan and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. In the comments section, Anshula Kapoor commented "Favs."

Yes, Arjun Kapoor's post is super cute. However, his Instagram exchange with sister Khushi is even cuter. In the picture he posted on his Instagram story, Arjun can be seen with envelopes in his hand as sister Khushi flashes an ear-to-ear grin. "Khushi Kapoor and the excitement for the envelope," he wrote. Later, Khushi re-posted the picture with a couple of emojis and she wrote, "Happy Rakhi."

See Arjun and Khushi Kapoor's Instagram exchange:

Screenshot of Khushi Kapoor's Instagram story.

See the picture shared by Arjun Kapoor here:

Anshula posted a picture with sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor and she wrote, "Mine."

Meanwhile, here are some pictures of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi and Shanaya from last night. They were pictured outside cousin Rhea Kapoor's Mumbai residence.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters and Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are film producer Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Both Arjun and Janhvi are Bollywood actors. Khushi studied at the New York Film Academy and she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.