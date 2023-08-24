Shanaya Kapoor Wraps Up First Schedule Of Mohanlal's Pan-India Film Vrushabha

Shanaya instagrammed this image. (Courtesy: ShanyaKapoor)

Listen up, folks. We have an update on Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming film Vrushabha. The actress will be making her acting debut with legendary actor Mohanlal's upcoming pan-India film. On Thursday, Shanaya shared that she had wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Vrushabha. She posted a photograph with the entire crew of the film. The picture also featured superstar Mohanlal. In the frame, Shanaya is decked up in a white chikankari kurta and is seen standing next to her actor Ragini Dwivedi. “And it's a wrap as we conclude the first shooting schedule of#Vrushabha [red heart],” Shanaya Kapoor captioned the post.

Shanaya Kapoor's father actor Sanjay Kapoor and mother designer Maheep Kapoor dropped red hearts and evil eye emoticons on the post. Shanaya's BFF Ananya Panday left red hearts in the comments.

Fans also expressed their excitement for Shanaya Kapoor's upcoming project.

Check it out here:

Vrushabha is directed by Nanda Kishore. Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Connekkt Media and AVS Studios have teamed up for the multilingual project. The film also stars Zahrah S Khan, daughter of veteran star Salma Agha.

On Tuesday, Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of Mohanlal on her Instagram Stories saying, “First schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you, sir. Can't wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month.”

Talking about Vrushabha, Shanaya Kapoor said, "The storyline is a fascinating one which has stayed with me. Also, the film has all the big names associated with it and is being made on a massive scale, it's the kind of role any young actor would be excited, and inspired to play. Especially so early in one's career.”

"It's a dream come true. And with Mohanlal sir on board, I feel honoured to be a part of Vrushabha. Extremely grateful," she added in her statement. The action-packed film is all set to release in 2024.

In other news, Shanaya Kapoor will also be seen in Karan Johar's in-house production Bedhadak.