Hulk Hogan Death: Tributes Pour In As World Remembers The "Hulkster"

Tributes pour in for former world champion Hulk Hogan, who died Thursday (July 24) after a reported cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida. He was 71. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was a legendary professional wrestler, actor and television personality. He was born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He began his professional wrestling career in the late 1970s.

He became one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling, known for his charisma, physique and signature moves like the leg drop. He competed in various promotions, including the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

After his death, tributes started to pour in:

In a note posted on social media, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), said it was saddened to learn about Hogan's death.

"One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans," it said.

Ric Flair, an American retired professional wrestler, wrote on X, "I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan."

"Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn't Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!."

Dale Partridge, an American author, wrote, "Hulk Hogan is with the Lord. One year ago he said: 'Total surrender and dedication to Jesus. This is the greatest day of my life!'"

Hogan had become a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump in recent years. Donald Trump Jr paid tribute saying, "R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN"

Benny Johnson, an American commentator and YouTube, said, "A few short months ago Hulk Hogan gave his life to Jesus Christ. Hogan was baptized in a 'Total surrender and dedication to Jesus.' Rest easy, Hulk. You're finally home."

"Hulk Hogan was a genuine, uniquely American creation. Fearlessly original. Flawed but unbowed. He had the courage to stand on his own principles, and he never stopped fighting for his country. An American icon. He will be missed," Charlie Kirk, the founder and CEO of conservative group Turning Point USA, wrote on X.