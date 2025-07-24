The Hulk Hogan Story: From Terry Bollea To WWE Wrestling Legend

Hulk Hogan, a legendary American professional wrestler, died on Thursday (July 24) at the age of 71, but his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time will remain with us forever. Not just a wrestler, Hogan was a cultural force who helped define an era of sports entertainment, inspiring millions of people across the world with his "train, say your prayers, eat your vitamins" mantra.

Life In The Ring

Hogan was born as Terry Gene Bollea on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He began his professional wrestling career in the late 1970s and managed to remain relevant in the world of wrestling for many years.

He turned out to be one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling and was responsible for popularising wrestling as mainstream entertainment. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and 2020.

He competed in various promotions, including the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Hogan won many WWF/WWE Championships, WCW World Heavyweight Championships and United States Heavyweight Championships. Believe it or not, he was a 12-time world champion.

He headlined multiple WrestleManias, including a breach-of-title win over Andre the Giant, who was his mentor, in the Pontiac Silverdome before a then-record crowd of 93,173.

Hogan co-founded the New World Order (nWo) and also became a key figure in the era of Monday Night Wars.

The legendary Hulk Hogan ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/3daG7IDznf — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Life Beyond The Ring

The world also saw him in the popular sitcom Hogan Knows Best and its spin-off, Brooke Knows Best, which showcased his family life. He acted in films like Rocky III and also starred in commercials, music projects and appearances in reality TV.

Hogan was also involved in several controversies throughout his life. He won a high-profile privacy lawsuit against Gawker in 2016, receiving over $115 million.

Hogan underwent approximately 20-25 major surgeries over the past decade, including a neck procedure in May 2025. When he was recovering from the neck surgery, his wife, Sky, denied rumours of a coma. She had said that his heart was "strong".

He remained a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, including an appearance at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Interestingly, he once endorsed Barack Obama for president, also.