Ex-WWE Boss Vince McMahon Causes Multi-Car Crash, Faces Reckless Driving Charge

Former WWE chief executive Vince McMahon is accused of causing a multi-car crash in Connecticut just hours before the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, according to state police.

The accident occurred last Thursday morning on the Merritt Parkway in Westport. Police say McMahon was driving a 2024 Bentley Continental GT Speed northbound when he rear-ended a BMW and then crashed into a wooden guardrail. Debris from the collision flew across the divider, hitting a car in the southbound lanes. All three drivers were wearing seat belts, and airbags were deployed in both McMahon's Bentley and the BMW. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The crash happened just a few hours before the death of 70-year-old Hulk Hogan due to cardiac arrest. Hogan rose to global fame through McMahon's WWE, becoming one of the most recognised figures in wrestling history.

McMahon was cited for reckless driving and following too closely. He was released on a \$500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26. His representatives have not yet commented on the incident, according to TMZ.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the front of McMahon's luxury vehicle. The police report confirmed that McMahon was driving alone at the time of the crash.

McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO in 2022 during an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. He later resigned from his role as executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, WWE's parent company, after a former employee filed a sexual abuse lawsuit, which is still ongoing. McMahon denies the claims.

Following Hogan's death, McMahon paid tribute on social media, calling him "the greatest WWE Superstar of all time" and "a global phenomenon." The back-to-back events have once again drawn attention to the long-time WWE mogul.