'Your Hand In Marriage,' Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Commented On Khushi Kapoor's Post. Her Reply

Khushi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: khushi05k)

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram timeline is sugar, spice and everything nice. Her latest post has created quite a buzz on the social media platform. So much so that Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment under the post. In the pictures, Khushi is looking stunning in an ice-burst metallic hand-embroidered weave saree. For the caption, she picked an ice-blue heart emoji. Replying to the pictures, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wrote, “Your hand in marriage pls [please] and ty [Thank you].” To this, Khushi replied, “Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, ready when you are hahaha.” She has also added a white heart to her comment. Anjali Dhawan wrote, “Obsessed.” Reacting to her comment, Khushi has dropped red hearts. Anjali is actor Varun Dhawan's niece. Khushi's BFF Orhan Awatramani has picked red heart eye emojis for his comment. Khushi didn't miss this sweet gesture and replied with dance and blue heart emojis. Actress Aditi Bhatia wrote, “So pretty. My favourite colour.” Khushi's stylist Tanya Ghavri has dropped a “love you” note under the photos.

Khushi Kapoor's latest post also attracted Vedang Raina's attention. Khushi and Vedang will share the screen space in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Vedang reacted with heart-eye and applause emojis.

Now, look at these pictures of Khushi Kapoor in a pink saree. She picked this gorgeous outfit for her friend Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party. Aaliyah is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter with his ex-wife and film editor Aarti Bajaj. Replying to the post, Khushi's father, producer Boney Kapoor, wrote, “My trillion [dollar sign] baby.”

Khushi Kapoor will play Betty Cooper in The Archies. At the time of introducing her character, Khushi wrote, “She might be the girl next door but she's not one to be taken granted for… Meet Betty Cooper on The Archies, coming soon only on Netflix.”

The Archies, which is a Hindi adaptation of Archie comics, has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan. Apart from Khushi Kapoor, the film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.