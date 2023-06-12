Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda And The Archies Gang In A Brand New Poster

Image was shared by Zoya Akhtar.(courtesy: zoieakhtar )

To all those waiting eagerly for the release of The Archies, its director Zoya Akhtar has a new update for you. Sharing a fresh new poster of The Archies gang, Zoya Akhtar, in her latest Instagram entry has hinted at the release date of the movie drawing closer. The new poster featuring newcomers and celeb kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in stylish hairdos and retro attires takes us back to the golden days of the 60s. Sharing the poster, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix."

The new poster was well received by fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who flooded her comment section with heart emojis. Agastya Nanda's sister Navya Nanda gushed, "Let's go, GANG," while his uncle Abhishek Bachchan dropped emojis under the post.

Suhana Khan also shared the poster on her timeline with the caption, "Meet the archiesnetflix gang! Coming soon, only on Netflix ."

The project helmed by Zoya Akhtar is an adaptation of the eponymous novel and features her alongside fellow debutants Agastya Nanda – grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – and Khushi Kapoor – daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi – among others.

A day back, Suhana Khan shared a “Welcome to Riverdale” poster. For the unversed, Riverdale and Riverdale High School serve as the backdrop to the story of Archie Andrews and his gang of friends.Suhana Khan has shared on Instagram Stories a post originally uploaded by the official page of The Archies. She added a heart emoji in the Instagram Stories upload.The caption of the post says, “BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates' shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in!”

Meanwhile, the cast of The Archies will be heading to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event, the announcement of which came in last week.

The Archies have been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and marks the debut of Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.