The Archies: Suhana Khan Shares New Poster Of Her Debut Film - 'Welcome To Riverdale'

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to make her debut with The Archies. The project helmed by Zoya Akhtar is an adaptation of the eponymous novel and features her alongside fellow debutants Agastya Nanda – grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – and Khushi Kapoor – daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi – among others. As fans are waiting for any and all updates on the project, Suhana Khan has shared a “Welcome to Riverdale” poster. For context, Riverdale and Riverdale High School serve as the backdrop for the story of Archie Andrews and his band of friends.

Suhana Khan has shared on Instagram Stories a post originally uploaded by the official page of The Archies. She added a heart emoji in the Instagram Stories upload.

The caption of the post says, “BRB, kursi ki, aur humari peti baandh rahein hai to go to Riverdale! Grab some Pop Tates' shakes and burgers and get ready to meet #TheArchies gang, coming soon to @netflix_in!”

A few days ago, it was revealed that the cast of The Archies will be heading to Brazil for the Netflix TUDUM event. Suhana Khan shared the happy news on social media with the official announcement video by Netflix. In the caption, Suhana Khan wrote, "From Riverdale to Sao Paulo, catch the #TheArchies gang at the TUDUM global fan event on 18th June!"

Suhana Khan is already earning praise for her work ethic. Choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked with the newcomer on her debut film The Archiessaid, “For me, she is an exception. Her hard work, persistence and attitude towards anything that is related to work is positive. She doesn't come with the baggage that she is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. She brings her personality and comes in as a sponge. You can work around with her and she just keeps absorbing and learning. It is such a great thing for an artist. I think she has learnt it from her dad. It is fantastic.”

The Archies has been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.







