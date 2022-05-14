'You Did It Suhana Khan,' Writes Mom Gauri Khan After The Archies Teaser Release

Suhana Khan in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies comics, the teaser of which was shared on Saturday morning. Suhana Khan's mom Gauri Khan gave a huge shout out to the film's cast in her Instagram post. Sharing the teaser on her profile, Gauri Khan wrote: "Congratulations... All the best to all the amazing kids and team of The Archies. And who better than Zoya Akhtar to guide them through this journey. You did it Suhana Khan." In the comments section, Suhana Khan replied to her mom's post and wrote: "I love you."

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana did her higher studies in New York.In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.