Gauri Khan And Manish Malhotra Tried Viral Instagram Trend. They 'Got It In The End'

Gauri Khan with Manish Malhotra (Courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a video, featuring Gauri Khan and they are seen trying the viral Instagram trend. In the trend, people record themselves using different camera angles, following a sound. Manish and Gauri gave it a try and while in the beginning, they failed, by the end of the video, they can be seen acing the trend. Manish Malhotra captioned the video as "Mission reel successfully failed @gaurikhan." Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni left an array of lit emojis in the comment section. Mrunal Thakur commented, "Hahaha I think you got it in the end."

Fans also commented on the video. One wrote, "So nice Gauri Khan." Another one commented, "It looks epic." "Haha absolutely love this!" commented another one. One fan called them "Trend changers." "You just changed the trend!" reads another comment.

Check out the video here:

Gauri Khan is often seen in outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Gauri Khan is an interior designer and has designed houses and office spaces for many celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and more. Gauri Khan was recently seen attending Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding bash and looked stunning in a black outfit.

Not just interior design, Gauri Khan, who is married to Shah Rukh Khan, has also produced films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Badla, Student Of The Year, Raees, Dear Zindagi, and Chennai Express among others. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Kahn co-founded Red Chillies Entertainment in 2002. Next, Gauri Khan is co-producing Darlings with Alia Bhatt.