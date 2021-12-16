Trending: Gauri Khan's First Post Since Son Aryan's Bail. Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Online

Gauri Khan with Aryan. (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

Weeks after Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan got bail in a drugs case, the interior designer checked into Instagram with a work-related post. Aryan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was in judicial custody for almost three weeks before walking out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on October 30. Along with Gauri, Shah Rukh Khan has also returned to work but more on that later. In her first social media post after her son's bail, an "excited" Gauri Khan wrote about collaboration with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock for the latter's new story in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Within a few hours, Gauri Khan's Instagram post started trending on social media.

Gauri Khan's caption read: "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new Falguni And Shane Peacock store in Hyderabad with the dream team Falguni Peacock, Shane Peacock, Tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!"

Reacting to Gauri Khan's post, filmmaker-cinematographer Farah Khan, who is a close friend of Shah Rukh and the interior designer, commented: "So good to see you back at work, Gauri."

Fans also welcomed Gauri Khan again to Instagram with much warmth. "I'm so happy you're back, and today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy," wrote a user while another commented: "So nice and beautiful to see your post after a long time! Much love and respect to you!"

One Shah Rukh Khan fan wrote: "Mam SRK ka khayal rakhna aap" and a comment by another read: "Glad to see your posting back.. I've been waiting for so long... hope the family has get stronger after having a difficult time."

See Gauri Khan's post here:

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan made a digital appearance at an event of a motor company. The actor has been a brand ambassador for that motor company for over two decades. A fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh shared a glimpse of the actor from the event. Take a look:

Aryan Khan was granted bail on October 29 by the Bombay High Court. He was arrested with several other people in a drugs-on-cruise case.

In the latest update in Aryan Khan's case, he has been asked by the Bombay High Court to only present himself in Delhi whenever the Special Investigation Team summons him, instead of appearing at the Narcotics Control Bureau's office in Mumbai every Friday.