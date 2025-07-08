Aamir Khan On His Committed Relationship With Gauri Spratt: "In My Heart, I Am Already Married To Her"

On his 60th birthday earlier this year, Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the world. Gauri Spratt owns a salon in Mumbai. She is also associated with Aamir Khan's production house.

The actor recently revealed his thoughts on getting married to Gauri Spratt.

What's Happening

Ever since Aamir Khan introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media, they have been clicked at several events.

Gauri Spratt was also seen arriving hand-in-hand with Aamir Khan at Sitaare Zameen Par's premiere.

Now, Aamir Khan has further shared his thoughts on marrying Gauri Spratt and the status of their relationship.

He told Screen, "Well, Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together. Marriage in something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So, whether we formalise it or not is something I will decide as we go along."

Aamir Khan Meeting Gauri Spratt For The First Time

Earlier in a conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan had spoken about meeting Gauri Spratt for the first time.

He had said, "Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened. I thought I had my mother, kids, siblings - I have so many close relationships that I don't need a partner."

Work

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which released in theatres on June 20, 2025. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.

In A Nutshell

