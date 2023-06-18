The Archies Teaser: Suhana Khan And 'The Gang' Welcome You To The World Of Rock 'N' Roll

Still from The Archies teaser. (courtesy: YouTube )

Burgers, shakes and a whole lot of rock n roll, the 60s have never looked this good and we have only director Zoya Akhtar to be thankful for this. The teaser of the much-awaited musical drama film The Archies was unveiled on Sunday night during Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil and to be absolutely honest, it was nothing short of a visual spectacle. The teaser, spanning over a few minutes, takes us to the world of Riverdale through the eyes of its stellar cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina also feature in the short clip and add a dash of spunk to the already larger-than-life teaser.

The teaser takes us to Riverdale Hill station in the year 1964. We are given glimpses of The Archies gang, dancing, performing, cycling and even eating in style. What follows thereafter is a tale of friendship wrought with heartbreaks, protests and parties and many things more.

The teaser was shared by Suhana Khan with a caption that read, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies." Within minutes, the Bollywood fraternity flocked to her comment section to heap praises. Navya Nanda simply wrote, "Woohooo," while Karan Johar and Bhavan Pandey gushed, "Love." Koel Purie wrote, "What's not to LOVE about this," and yes we totally agree with it.

Time to take a peek at the trailer:

While social media is going gaga over the teaser, proud sister Janhvi Kapoor gave the sweetest shout out to her sister Khushi Kapoor and the entire team. Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, she wrote, "This looks so exciting. I can't wait. What a fun world you guys have created. It's going to be magic. And my baby Khushi Kapoor, I love you. Can I bite your cheeks, I miss you."

See the adorable story here:

Ahead of the Tudum event, pictures of the film's cast were shared by the official account of the film on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. The caption on the post read, "We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang. Catch their first performance ever at 2:00 AM IST, only at the Tudum global fan fest, streaming live from Brazil on June 18 on Netflix India's YouTube channel. #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Check out the post shared by team Archies here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix. The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.