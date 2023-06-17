Netflix Tudum 2023: The Archies Stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor's Pics From Sao Paulo

Archies and gang in Brazil. (Courtesy: archiesnetflix)

From Riverdale to Sau Paulo, The Archies gang are making headlines wherever they go. Team Archies are in Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum event. Ahead of the event, pictures of the film's cast were shared by the official account of the film on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. The film features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The caption on the post read, "We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang. Catch their first performance ever at 2:00 AM IST, only at the Tudum global fan fest, streaming live from Brazil on June 18 on Netflix India's YouTube channel. #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Check out the post shared by team Archies here:

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor all belong to families of actors. Suhana Khan is daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan. Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films. Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.