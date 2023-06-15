Just Khushi Kapoor Chilling With Her The Archies Co-Stars Vedang Raina And Yuvraj Menda In Brazil

Image was shared by Khushi Kapoor. (courtesy: khushi05k )

Ahead of Netflix's Tudum event, Khushi Kapoor is making the most of her time in Brazil with her The Archies co-stars. On Thursday, Khushi, who is set to debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's next film, shared some pictures from her day out in Brazil with The Archies co-stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. In the pictures, Khushi can be seen dressed in her casual best while posing in style with the two boys. Sharing the images, Khushi Kapoor simply wrote, "Brazil."

Within minutes of sharing the post, Khushi's family and friends filled up her comment section with heart emojis. Her cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, "I'm singing the song," while her bff Aaliyah Kashyap gushed, "loves it."

Take a look at her post here:

On Monday, the desi Archies gang was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they were heading to Sau Paulo Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The film's cast - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda were all seen wearing matching customized sweatshirts, with the film's name printed on it.

See photos from the Mumbai airport here:

This comes right after Zoya Akhtar dropped a new poster featuring newcomers and celeb kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in stylish hairdos and retro attires. Sharing the poster, Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Take a trip to Riverdale. We have saved you a seat Meet the Archies gang. Coming soon only on Netflix." The new poster was well received by fans and the Bollywood fraternity, who flooded her comment section with heart emojis. Agastya Nanda's sister Navya Nanda gushed, "Let's go, GANG," while his uncle Abhishek Bachchan dropped emojis under the post.

Take a look at the poster here:

The Archies have been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and marks the debut of Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.