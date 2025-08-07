PM Modi, Brazil's Lula Agree To Enhance Cooperation On Trade And Technology

PM Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation
- The leaders committed to boosting collaboration in technology and energy sectors
- Defence and agriculture cooperation will be strengthened between India and Brazil
- Both leaders emphasised improving people-to-people ties between their countries
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties, Modi's office said in a statement.
