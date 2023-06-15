New Day, New Poster Of The Archies Gang: 'Riverdale Ke Ballroom Se Sao Paulo Ke Stage Tak'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: archiesnetflix )

New day, new poster of The Archies gang but this time from the stage of Sau Paulo in Brazil. The official page of The Archies on Instagram has us hooked with daily updates about the desi Archies gang and honestly, we are not complaining. On Thursday, it did nothing different. The official page of The Archies treated its fans today to a brand-new poster of the gang, standing on a stage with their backs to the camera. Sharing the image, the Instagram page wrote, "Riverdale ke ballroom se Sao Paulo ke stage tak (From Riverdale's ballroom to Sao Paulo's stage), the @archiesnetflix are always together. But what are they up to now? Comment your guesses below."

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her debut with The Archies also shared the new poster on her Instagram story with a heart emoji. Take a look:

Meanwhile, ahead of Netflix's Tudum event, Khushi Kapoor was spotted making the most of her time in Brazil with her The Archies co-stars. On Thursday, Khushi, who is set to debut alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in Zoya Akhtar's next film, shared some pictures from her day out in Brazil with The Archies co-stars Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

On Monday, the desi Archies jetted off to Sau Paulo Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum 2023 event. The film's cast - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda were all seen wearing matching customized sweatshirts, with the film's name printed on it.

The Archies have been produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and marks the debut of Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.