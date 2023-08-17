Hey Arjun Kapoor, Thanks For The Weekending Pics And Life Advice

Image instagrammed by Arjun. (Courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor's holiday pictures will surely make you crave for one. Arjun hasn't specified his holiday destination. However, the pictures will set your weekend mood. In the first picture of the slides, Arjun Kapoor can be seen looking at a laptop with a bowl in his hands. His broad smile is surely making us curious about what he was watching or who he was talking to. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen having a gala time in a swimming pool. In the last pic of the slides, Arjun can be seen sweating it out in an indoor gym-like set up. Arjun Kapoor reiterated our moods in his caption. He wrote, "Life is short, make your weekends long..." Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor dropped a heart emoji below the pictures. Actor Dino Morea wrote, "Okay."

Arjun has been treating his Instafam to his holiday pictures for quite some time now. A few days back, he posted a picture in which he can be seen chilling in a pool. Arjun wrote in the caption, "Cooling off before things heat up..."

Arjun Kapoor also shared a few pictures from his vacation earlier. From food to his gym mode, from giving a tour of scenic beauty around to adorable selfies - Arjun Kapoor's July album had all. He captioned the post, "What my July break looked like..."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Kuttey. He will next star in The Lady Killer, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in another untitled project with Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.