This Pic Of Khushi Kapoor And Dad Boney Has A Fantastic Caption

Boney and Khushi Kapoor. (Courtesy: BoneyKapoor)

Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's goofey Instgram exchange will make your day. Producer-director Boney Kapoor posted a picture with Khushi Kapoor on his Instagram feed on Tuesday. In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen dressed in their festive best. Khushi looked pretty as she chose a violet-coloured saree for the occasion while Boney Kapoor wore a blue shirt. Boney Kapoor's caption stole the limelight. He wrote, "This is a better picture than what you posted Khushij."

Take a look at the picture here:

For context, Khushi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram feed just a day back. In the carousel post, Khushi shared a few pictures of herself. She also shared a picture with her father and best friend Anjini Dhawan. Anjini is the cousin of Varun Dhawan. The picture shared by Khushi shows the father-daughter duo smiling at each other. Boney Kapoor wrote the caption referring to that picture. Khushi Kapoor dropped a heart emoji in the caption of her post. Take a look at Khushi's pictures here:

Boney Kapoor keeps his fans glued to Instagram by sharing famjam moments. A few months back, he treated his fans to a wholesome picture featuring his daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula and son Arjun Kapoor. Sharing the adorable photo, Boney Kapoor wrote, "My assets, Mere Anmol ratan." The pictures were taken at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Boney Kapoor also shared a special picture with Khushi from the screening. Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to feature in her debut film the Archies, later this year, looked beautiful in a white gown. Sharing the picture, dad Boney Kapoor wrote, "I am very Khush posing with Khushi."

Take a look at the picture here:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi. She died in 2018 in Dubai where she went to attend a family function. The filmmaker was previously married to Mona Kapoor with whom he has two children - Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012.