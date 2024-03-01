Netflix India's Full 2024 Slate: Among More, Amar Singh Chamkila, Murder Mubarak And Heeramandi

Stills from upcoming Netflix releases.(courtesy: YouTube)

On Tuesday, Netflix India hosted a grand event titled "Next on Netflix: Blockbuster Entertainment Ka Next Level" in Mumbai to announce upcoming projects for the year 2024. The event, hosted by Monika Shergill, VP of content for Netflix India, was nothing short of a star-studded affair. From music maestro AR Rahman to Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, celebrities added stardust to the show. In total, the OTT giant has announced 8 films and 14 series for the year 2024. Let's take a look at these films and series one by one:

Films:

1. Amar Singh Chamkila

The biopic based on the life of legendary Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila will release on April 12. The film features Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role, and Parineeti Chopra as his wife and singing partner. The Imtiaz Ali film promises to be a treat for music lovers.

2. Do Patti

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, this upcoming thriller features a star-studded cast including Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, and Tanvi Azmi. While the film's release date is yet to be announced, anticipation is high for this gripping tale that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

3. Maharaj

Set in the 1800s, the movie tells the story of a journalist who challenges a powerful figure in society, seen as a hero by many. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

4. Murder Mubarak

Adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You to Death, this film introduces viewers to a gripping murder mystery. The teaser showcases Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a skilled investigator. The suspects include Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar.

5. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

After the success of Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are all set to appear in its sequel. The movie is directed by Jayprad Desai, but as of now, there's no release date announced.

6. Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

Neeraj Pandey directs this heist thriller that spans across 18 years. Don't know about you, but we are still waiting to find out when this movie will be released.

7. Vijay 69

This Akshay Roy film is about a man, portrayed by Anupam Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon at the age of 69. The project is produced by Maneesh Sharma for YRF Entertainment.

8. Wild Wild Punjab

The story follows a group of friends on a spontaneous trip to crash their friend's ex's wedding. Directed by Simarpreet Singh, it stars Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa, and Ishita Raj.

Series:

1. Dabba Cartel

Five ordinary women from Thane find themselves drawn into the drug trade through a "dabba" delivery business. As their secret operation grows, they must navigate alliances, evade the law, and confront inner conflicts, risking everything they hold dear.

2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

In pre-independent India, an intense story unravels as enemies fight for dominance over Heeramandi, where courtesans rule as queens. Amidst power struggles and betrayals, Mallikajaan's youngest daughter faces a crucial decision between love and admiration, set against the backdrop of the freedom movement.

3. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Anubhav Sinha directs the harrowing tale of the longest hijack in Indian history when Indian Airlines flight IC 814 was commandeered to Taliban-controlled Kandahar. As negotiations ensue, passengers and officers face a race against time to bring them home safely.

4. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Neeraj Pandey presents a riveting narrative set in 2003 in Kolkata, where two honest cops take on a dreaded don and his ruthless henchmen.

5. Kota Factory Season 3

Students gear up for the tough IIT JEE exam while their mentor, Jeetu Bhaiya, goes on a journey to find himself in the third season of the much-loved series.

6. Maamla Legal Hai

This courtroom comedy takes a humorous look at the legal world through the lens of eccentric lawyers in Patparganj District Court. With a blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon, Maamla Legal Hai promises to entertain with strange and unbelievable cases inspired by real-life events.

7. Mandala Murders

Gopi Puthran's thrilling series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they unravel bone-chilling murders orchestrated by a century-old secret society. In a dark world where villainy and justice collide, the intricate connections between villains, victims, survivors, and detectives promise a gripping narrative.

8. Mismatched Season 3

Dimple (Prajakta Koli) and Rishi (Rohit Suresh Saraf) navigate adulthood and new challenges in a brand-new city. As they confront obstacles and rediscover their bond, the question is – Can they stick together?

9. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2

Sidharth Sengupta's suspense series intensifies as Vikrant faces a deadly game of lies, greed and murder when his plan to eliminate his wife backfires. With new adversaries and hidden agendas, survival becomes paramount in a web of deception and betrayal.

10. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Three new divas from Delhi will join the lives of Bollywood wives. The show, produced by Karan Johar, will focus on Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha, along with the cast in previous seasons.

11. The Great Indian Kapil Show

The chat show, led by Kapil Sharma, promises laughter and entertainment as it brings together celebrity guests in the vibrant setting of an airport. With a mix of wit, humour, and classic Indian charm, the series aims to leave global audiences into splits.

12. The Greatest Rivalry – India vs. Pakistan

Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg's docu-series delves into the passionate rivalry between India and Pakistan, both on and off the cricket field. With legends and emotions in play, it offers a unique perspective on the competitive spirit and camaraderie between the two nations.

13. To Kill a Tiger

The documentary, directed by Nisha Pahuja, tells the powerful story of Ranjit's fight for justice for his daughter's assault. The series talks about resilience, hope and unwavering love. It has also been nominated in the Best Documentary (Feature) category at the Academy Awards.

14. Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous

Mozez Singh's biopic delves into the enigmatic life of hip-hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh, offering a rare glimpse into his personal journey and sudden disappearance from the limelight. With honesty and revelations, it promises to wow fans and industry alike.

Are you excited to watch all the films and series this year?