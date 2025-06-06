Kashmir Gets Mega Rail Link: A Look At Key Stations And Their Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two engineering marvels - the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab and India's maiden cable-stayed rail bridge at Anji - on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar. These will cut the travel time between the two regions to about three hours.

The 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project has been constructed at Rs 43,780 crore. It has a total of 36 tunnels, spanning 119 km, and 943 bridges. The project aims to establish an all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between Kashmir and other regions.

USBRL Project: Key Station Details

Under this initiative, railway stations have emerged as the new economic cluster of development, aiming to provide new impetus to the economy. These will provide easy transportation facilities in the region, with stations Reasi, Katra, Banihal, Qazigund, Sangaldan, and Budgam stations forming part of the Kashmir economy.

Reasi

This station is situated between Katra and Bakkal stations amid the lush green mountains. The natural beauty of the Chenab River, dense forests, and high mountains would touch the hearts of the tourists. Its multi-level structure has been built by cutting the mountains. Facilities like parking are also available here. The Reasi station will make it easier for locals to reach markets. Handicrafts and farming goods from here will now be able to easily reach across the country, increasing trade and job opportunities.

Katra: Gateway of Vaishno Devi

The Katra station is the first stop for devotees visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi temple. It has four lines and three large platforms, lifts, a foot-over bridge, and solar energy infrastructure. With the all-new Vande Bharat Express trains, the number of pilgrims coming to Katra from North Kashmir is likely to increase. Trade will also grow rapidly and create employment opportunities.

Banihal: Welcome to Kashmir Valley

Snowy mountains, valleys, and the Jawahar Tunnel give a marvellous look to this station built in the shadow of the Pir Panjal mountain range. Said to be a game-changer for tourism and trade, the all-weather network here will help locals transport apples, rice, and handicrafts to big cities. Passengers at this station can enjoy the natural beauty of snowy peaks and valleys.

Qazigund: Bridge to South Kashmir

The Qazigund station is called the "Gateway to the Kashmir Valley". The green fields, apple orchards, and old temples here give it a mythical look. The station connects South Kashmir with the rest of the region. Thanks to the uninterrupted rail service, products like apples and rice from Qazigund will reach other parts of the country. With this, farmers will get better prices, boosting the local business.

Sangaldan: New stop in the mountains

Sangaldan, built in the middle of high mountains, is part of the Katra-Banihal section. Rocks as tall as 50 metres and dense forests give this station a distinct identity. It has four lines, three big platforms, lifts, and a steel footover bridge that makes it a stand-out station. Sangaldan station connects the rural areas to the rail network and helps local traders deliver their products to the market.

Budgam: Heartbeat of Central Kashmir

Budgam Railway Station is an important stop in central Kashmir. It is close to the district headquarters and Srinagar airport. Maintenance of trains takes place at this station. It connects the villages in central Kashmir to a large trade network, promoting local business and the movement of people. Budgam is also famous for its beauty and old Kashmiri buildings.

More than two dozen railway stations, including Reasi, Katra, Banihal, Qazigund, Sangaldan and Budgam, are serving as the strong pillars of the USBRL project. Its stations are not just built for easy transportation, but are the basic infrastructure for a better future.