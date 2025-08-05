Video: Passenger Occupies Man's Confirmed Seat In Sleeper Coach, Railways Responds

In recent days, several railway passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. Now, an X user expressed frustration about his experience on the Gwalior-Barauni Express train. The user shared a video showing the overcrowded sleeper coach and complained that his reserved seat was occupied by another passenger. Despite requesting the Ticket Checker, no action was taken to resolve the situation, and his seat remained occupied by another passenger.

He wrote, "My seat is occupied by another passenger. I requested the TTE, Sir, to get my seat vacated, but it still hasn't been cleared."

Watch the video here:

11123 GWL BJU EXPRESS Sleeper Ka hal Genral Se Bhi Kharab Hai



01. Mera seat dusre passenger ke pas occupied hai maine TTE Sir ko request Kiya ki mera seat khali karva dijiye lekin abhi bhi mera seat khali nahi kiya gya hai. @RailMinIndia @narendramodi @RailwayNorthern pic.twitter.com/7zX0khnwBO — sandipsingh kushwaha (@ksandip_09) August 5, 2025

RailwaySeva, the official customer service handle of Indian Railways, replied to the post and requested the passenger's PNR and mobile number to address the issue.

"We regret the experience you had. Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal," the response read.

We regret the experience you had. Please share your PNR number and mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action.

You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq11Jl or dial 139 for speedy redressal. https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) August 5, 2025

The incident highlights a recurring problem in Indian Railways where passengers with unreserved tickets often occupy reserved compartments, particularly sleepers and even AC coaches, due to overcrowding in general compartments. This leads to discomfort and inconvenience for passengers who have paid for reserved seats.