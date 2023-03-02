Mismatched Star Prajakta Koli Meets Bill Gates. See What She Posted

Prajakta Koli with Bill Gates. (courtesy: mostlysane)

YouTuber and Mismatched star Prajakta Koli recently met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and and she obviously documented the big moment and shared it on social media. Prajakta Koli, posting a picture of herself with the billionaire philanthropist, simply wrote "#RealTalkTuesday Coming up soon." Prajakta Koli didn't say when or where the picture was taken but she did reveal that she will be sharing details soon. Besides being a YouTuber and a content creator, Prajakta Koli is also an actor. She made her Bollywood debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo.

See the photo posted by Prajakta Koli here:

Screenshot of Prajakta Koli's Instagram story.

Prajakta Koli began the year by attending the World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos in January. Prajakta Koli was a part of the delegation of YouTube stars covering World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos. She actively posted pictures from her time in Davos. See some of her posts here:

Last year, Prajakta Koli wrapped another acting project and shared images with the team including co-star Priya Bapat. She wrote: "And just like that we wrapped project number 6. So grateful that I get to wake up everyday and work with the most amazing people. Thank you."

Prajakta Koli, a popular YouTuber and content creator, famously starred as Dimple Ahuja in the Netflix series Mismatched, alongside Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade. She also featured in the second season of the popular web-series that released on streaming giant Netflix last year.

Prajakta Koli made her Bollywood debut with the 2022 hit Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh Paul. The film was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.