Bill Gates' Secret Luxury Yacht Listed For $645 Million. He Never Set Foot On It

A superyacht reportedly owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates will be up for sale at the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show. Mr Gates never set foot on "Breakthrough", the 390-foot-long vessel, which runs entirely on liquid hydrogen. And yet, the yacht is listed at a staggering $645 million.

Previously known as Project 821, the vessel was designed by RWD and constructed by Feadship in the Netherlands over five years. It is marketed as the first net-zero superyacht powered by hydrogen in the world, The New York Post reported.

Clean electricity is produced by sophisticated fuel-cell systems, and any extra heat is recycled to heat the towel rails, steam rooms, pools, and even the flooring in the bathrooms. A biofuel backup guarantees that emissions are still lowered by nearly 90 per cent during trips without hydrogen refuelling.

The opulent vessel features seven decks, a full-size basketball court, a movie theatre, hot tubs, a private hospital, and an interior described as a four-story townhouse by the sea, complete with offices, libraries, fireplaces, and terraces offering a panoramic view of the sea.

Its luxury is further enhanced by sliding balconies, several guest cabins (which can accommodate up to 30 guests across 15 cabins and 43 crew members), and upscale finishes such as leather, marble, oak, and rattan.

Although Gates has not officially acknowledged ownership, it is often assumed that the vessel was constructed according to his instructions.

According to Boat International, the ship will finally have its chance to shine on its own at the biggest boat currently slated to attend the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show, which is set for September 24-27, per Luxury Launches.

According to insiders, Canadian millionaire Patrick Dovigi, CEO of Green For Life Environmental, may be poised to acquire it.

The yacht is being brokered for resale by Edmiston, whose CEO, Jamie Edmiston, called it "the one that will change it all."

"The goal was to create the greenest and most environmentally advanced yacht ever built, without compromise," Edmiston said in a press release.