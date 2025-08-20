Class 10 Student Stabbed To Death By Junior, Massive Protests In Gujarat

A class 10 student from Ahmedabad died of his injuries a day after he was stabbed by a junior following an altercation. The news of the death has sparked intense anger among parents and the local community, leading to protests outside the school. The incident took place outside the premises of the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad's Khokhra. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the accused, a minor, has been arrested under the Juvenile Act.

On Tuesday afternoon, as the school bell rang, signalling the end of the day, a class 10 student, Nayan, packed his bags and set out for home. He had just stepped out of the building when a junior from class 8 and a few other boys surrounded him. A verbal altercation soon turned physical; a class 8 boy took out a knife, stabbed his senior and fled the scene.

In a CCTV footage, Nayan can be seen walking into the school with his hand on his stomach, covering the wound. The student was taken to a private hospital in Maninagar, where he died of his injuries.

In the meantime, the accused ran towards the backside of the school building. However, he was spotted by the security guard, who then informed the school administration and the police.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder and arrested the minor accused in the case. The cops have obtained the CCTV footage and recorded statements of other students present at the time of the incident.

A large group gathered at the Seventh-Day Adventist School this morning to protest the crime. The protest escalated quickly, with enraged parents and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) workers reportedly vandalising school property and assaulting school staff.

State Education Minister Prafulbhai Panseriya expressed condolences to Nayan's family and urged protesting parents to maintain peace. Mr Panseriya assured that justice will be served and also floated the idea of conducting a study on rising crime among children. The Minister blamed social media and games with a criminal mindset for the same.

