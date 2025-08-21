"<i>Maar Nahi Daalna Tha</i>": Chilling Chat Of Gujarat Student, Who Killed Senior

The death of a class 10 student after he was stabbed by a junior following an altercation, has spared massive protests in Ahmedabad. Police investigation has revealed conversation between the accused and his friend, in which the boy has confessed to his crime.

The conversation between the accused, who goes by the username museffff.ms on Instagram and his friend goes like:

Friend: Bhai tumne kuch kiya aj? (Brother, did you do something today?)

Accused: Haan. (Yes.)

Friend: Bhai tumne chaku mara tha? (Brother, did you stab someone?)

Accused: Teko kisne bola (Who told you?)

Friend: Call kro ek min. Call pe baat karte (Please call for a minute. Let's talk.)

Accused: Nahi nahi (No, no.)

Friend: Chat pe ye sabh nahi. Merko tera naam pehle aaya dimag mai. Isliye terko kiya (Not over the chat. Your name came to my mind first so I texted you.)

Accused: Abhi bada bhai hain saath me. Usko nahi khabar. Bataya kisne! (I am with my brother. He doesn't know what happened today. Who told him?)

Friend: Vo mar gaya shayad se. (He (the victim) has died.)

The incident took place outside the premises of the Seventh-Day Adventist Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad's Khokhra. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and the accused, a minor, has been arrested under the Juvenile Act.