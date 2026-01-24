Murder Or Misfire? Twist After Congress MP's Nephew, Wife's Deaths In Ahmedabad

What was initially portrayed as a harrowing domestic accident has now been reclassified as a chilling crime. Ahmedabad Police have officially filed a murder case against Yashrajsinh Gohil, a Class-1 officer with the Gujarat Maritime Board, after forensic evidence shattered his "accidental misfire" alibi over his wife's death.

Investigators have now confirmed that Gohil cold-bloodedly killed his wife, Rajeshwariba Jadeja, before turning the licensed weapon on himself in a dramatic public suicide.

Yashrajsinh Gohil is the nephew of Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil.

The "Precision" of a Killer

The breakthrough in the case came from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and ballistic experts. While the family initially believed the gun went off by mistake while being handled, the physical evidence told a different story.

The police complaint highlighted two critical findings:

Impossible Accident: Modern licensed revolvers are designed with safety catches that prevent discharge unless the trigger is deliberately pulled. Experts concluded that the weapon could not have fired simply by being dropped or cleaned.

A Fatal Strike: Police officials stated that the evidence points to a deliberate execution; Gohil fired with perfect aim at the back of his wife's head to kill her. The trajectory and placement of the wound indicated that the shooter took steady, intentional aim, ruling out any possibility of a stray or accidental shot.

The Final Act

The investigation paints a dark picture of the events at NRI Tower. After shooting his wife following a domestic dispute, Gohil maintained the "misfire" lie even as he called the 108 emergency services.

The most haunting detail of the case remained his final moments: Gohil waited for the medical team to arrive. Only after they officially declared his wife dead did he walk into the bedroom and, in front of the paramedics and his own mother, die by suicide.

A Short-Lived Second Chance

The tragedy is underscored by the couple's personal history. Having both been married before, they had remarried each other just two months ago, seeking a fresh start. Neighbours and relatives were left reeling, as the couple's public image offered no hint of the volatile tension that would lead to such a violent end.

By filing a formal murder charge, the Ahmedabad police have shifted the narrative from a tragic mishap to a grave criminal act. While the perpetrator is no longer alive to face trial, the legal move ensures that the record reflects the true nature of Jadeja's death: a life taken by design, not by chance.

Police officials are now recording statements and finding out the motive behind the crime.