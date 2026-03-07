2 Girls Found Dead In Gujarat Temple Bathroom, Had Searched Ways To Die By Suicide

The bodies of two college students were found inside the bathroom of the Swaminarayan Temple complex in Surat, with preliminary investigation suggesting death by suicide by injecting poisonous drugs.

Police said the two girls had left home for college on Friday morning, but did not return by afternoon. A search was launched after the police was informed. Police traced their mobile phones' last location to the temple complex. Their scooters were found parked within the premises as the search continued on Saturday.

CCTV footage of the temple complex showed the girls walking towards a bathroom. When police reached the site, the bathroom was found locked from inside and had to be broken into. The girls were found dead and a syringe and three bottles of poisonous drugs were recovered from near their bodies.

Further probe found that the girls had searched "How To Commit Suicide" on an artificial intelligence platform.

The syringe, bottles of drugs and the girls' mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination.

Police from the Dindoli station have registered a case of accidental death. Officials said the exact cause of death will become clearer after the postmortem and forensic examination are completed.

With inputs from Amit Thakur