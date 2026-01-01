Man Killed, Body Burnt And Buried Over Land Dispute In Gujarat's Morbi

In a chilling revelation that has rattled the industrial hub of Gujarat's Morbi, local police have unearthed a gruesome conspiracy involving kidnapping, murder and an attempt to destroy evidence.

What began as a missing person's report on February 19 has now culminated in the arrest of five members of a single extended family, allegedly driven by a lethal mix of greed and a Rs 5 lakh land dispute.

The victim, identified as Tajmahammadbhai Bhatti, was reportedly lured to a secluded farmhouse near Bhadiyad under the guise of settling a long-standing disagreement over property documents and a refund. However, investigators say the meeting turned out to be a “death trap” allegedly planned by the accused.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's son on February 26, Morbi City B Division Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation, following which five accused were arrested.

Police said the main accused, Balubhai Thobhanbhai Aghara, reportedly "broke down" and confessed during interrogation. He further revealed that the victim was brutally assaulted with plastic pipes and wooden clubs. To ensure no trace of the crime remained, the body was burned and buried in a makeshift grave.

The investigation highlights a disturbing trend, as the accused group includes a father, son, brother, nephew, and son-in-law, all allegedly working in tandem to execute the crime.

The five arrested have been identified as Balubhai Thobhanbhai Aghara, Thobhanbhai Ghelabhai Aghara, Rameshbhai Arjanbhai Aghara, Vishal Rameshbhai Vadhadia and Jaydeepbhai Kanabhai Sersia.

Two other accused, Bhavesh Thobhanbhai Aghara and Jiteshbhai Balubhai Jalariya, are on the run. Multiple teams have been deployed to trace them.

Police have recovered the alleged murder weapons and seized the vehicles used to transport the body.

''We have a strong case with both physial evidence and confessions," a senior official stated. "The remand process is underway to determine if there are more layers to this conspiracy," he added.

With Inputs From Ravi Sanidhya