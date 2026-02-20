Advertisement
7 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Hilly Road In Gujarat's Vaslad: Cops

The incident took place around 1pm, Karpada police station inspector SL Vasava said.

Read Time: 1 min
7 Dead In Car-Truck Collision On Hilly Road In Gujarat's Vaslad: Cops
Local MLA Jitu Chaudhary said the spot was accident prone.
Valsad:

Seven persons died after their car rammed into a parked truck at Kumbhghat in Gujarat's Vaslad district on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place around 1pm, Karpada police station inspector SL Vasava said.

"The car was first hit by a truck from the rear while the two vehicles were descending on the hilly road. The car then hit a parked truck. Five of the seven occupants of the car died on the spot, while two others succumbed at a nearby community health centre. Two of the deceased are women," he said.

Those killed hailed from Amba Jungle village in Karpada taluka and were on their way to Nana Ponda when the accident took place, the official said.

Local MLA Jitu Chaudhary said the spot was accident prone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

