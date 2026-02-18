GSEB Releases Hall Tickets For Class 10 And 12 Exams 2026

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released hall tickets for the Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) examinations 2026. Board exams is scheduled to start from February 26.

The hall tickets for SSC, HSC Science, and HSC General streams can be accessed only through the school login and students themselves cannot download the admit cards directly from the official website gseb.org.

The Gujarat HSC and SSC board exams 2026 will be conducted in two shifts based on the stream. As per the GSEB Board Exams 2026 timetable, Class 10 exams will take place in the forenoon session, while Class 12 Science and General stream papers will be held in the afternoon session.

Students are advised to check all details such as name, subjects, exam dates and exam centre for any spelling or factual errors. In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately connect with their school administrator.

GSEB Admit Cards: How to download

Here is how school authorities can download GSEB SSC and HSC admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section for Class 10, 12 exams 2026 exam hall ticket.

Step 3: A new login window will open and enter school index number, registered mobile number or email id and captcha.

Step 4: Then click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile number.

Step 5: Download and save the admit cards or hall tickets from the portal for future use.