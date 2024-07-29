Gujarat Board Supplementary Result 2024 For Classes 10 And 12 Declared

GSEB Supplementary Result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website, gseb.org. This year, the SSC supplementary exam was held between June and July 4, while the HSC supplementary exam for the Science stream was conducted between June 24 and July 3. The GSEB Class 12 general and vocational stream exams were held until July 6 and July 3, respectively.

Absentee students and students with a 'need for improvement' in their Gujarat Class 10 and 12 marksheets for 2024 were allowed to improve their scores in one or a maximum of three subjects through supplementary exams.

GSEB Supplementary Result 2024

This year, boys in Class 12 have outperformed girls in the science stream by a slight margin, with girls securing an overall pass percentage of 82.35%, while boys led the year by scoring 83.53%.

GSEB Supplementary Result 2024: Pass Percentage

A total of 3,78,268 students appeared in the GSEB HSC general stream, and 3,47,738 of them passed. In the GSEB HSC Science stream, 1,11,132 students appeared, of which 91,625 passed. The pass percentage in Science Group A is 90.11%, in Group B it is 78.34%, and the overall pass percentage for Groups A and B combined is 68.42%.

The overall pass percentage in the GSEB Class 10 Result 2024 is 82.56%, which is 18% higher than last year's 64.62%. The pass percentage for girls is 86.69%, while that for boys is 79.12%. The pass percentage decreased by 0.56% in 2022 from 65.18% the previous year.